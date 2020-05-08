Mosaic Arts Inc. hosts community-wide ‘Make Music Day Green Bay’ event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mosaic Arts Inc. has announced the first annual Make Music Day Green Bay event set to take place on June 21.

Mosaic Arts Inc. says they will be working with Arts Wisconsin, The Art Garage, and Downtown Green Bay Inc/Olde Main, to provide a free community-wide, in and outdoor celebration to residents.

The organization says the event will happen throughout the City of Green Bay in various free musical performances.

All ages and all skill levels are being encouraged to register and participate in the event but must adhere to all social distancing practices.

Mosaic Arts Inc. adds that all performances will be live-streamed for the community.

For more information about how to register a performance or venue for the concert tour, or to register another activity that you create, visit http://www.makemusicday.org/greenbay/.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak