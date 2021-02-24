Movie theaters forced to get creative during the pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the pandemic so local theaters have gotten creative in order to bring in business.

“Marcus Private Cinema is something that we started several months ago and its really taken off lately,” said Steve Olson, the manager of Marcus Valley Grand Cinema. “It really just gives customers a chance to go online and instead of buying one ticket, one seat, they buy an entire auditorium and it’s for their whole group.”

The Marcus Valley Grand Cinema near Appleton is offering the ability to rent out an entire theater to groups of 20 or less as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theater experience amid the pandemic.

“We do have some first-run movies that are coming out from the film studios,” said Olson. “And then we also have some older retro titles. We also have groups, we have the option that if groups want to bring in a DVD and watch a movie of their choice we can show that for them.”

The De Pere Cinema Cafe is only operating at 25% capacity because of the pandemic but they are coming up with creative ways to draw in business.

Mike Radue, the owner of De Pere Cinema Cafe said, “We’ve made some changes with some of the things we’re doing obviously like music and a movie, comedy and a classic where we do some live music followed by a classic movie or live comedy stand up followed by a classic.”

Both theaters said that the next step to recovery will come when Hollywood releases more hit movies to draw people back into the theaters as it becomes safer to gather again.

You can learn more about booking a private theater at the Marcus Valley Grand Cinema here. You can learn more about the three theaters the Radue family owns here.