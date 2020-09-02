Multiple Northeast Wisconsin counties report upward trend in active COVID-19 cases

WEDNESDAY 9/2/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 77,129 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,142 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,328, or 9.5%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 8,376 test results available today, 6.5% were positive. Yesterday, 8.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,191,548 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,268,677 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 295 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 100 are in an ICU. A total of 2,604 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,916, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,142 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|77,129
|76,584 (+545)
|Active cases
|7,328 (9.5%)
|7,534 (9.8%)
|Recovered cases
|68,641 (89%)
|67,902 (88.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,191,548
|1,183,717 (+7,831)
|Patients hospitalized
|295
|290 (+5)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|100
|96 (+4)
|Hospital beds available
|2,604 (23%)
|2,732 (-128)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,916 (7.7%)
|5,878 (+38)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,142 (1.5%)
|1,130, (+12)