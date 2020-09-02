Multiple Northeast Wisconsin counties report upward trend in active COVID-19 cases

WEDNESDAY 9/2/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 77,129 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,142 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,328, or 9.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,376 test results available today, 6.5% were positive. Yesterday, 8.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,191,548 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,268,677 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 295 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 100 are in an ICU. A total of 2,604 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,916, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,142 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 77,129 76,584 (+545) Active cases 7,328 (9.5%) 7,534 (9.8%) Recovered cases 68,641 (89%) 67,902 (88.7%) Negative cases 1,191,548 1,183,717 (+7,831) Patients hospitalized 295 290 (+5) COVID-19 patients in ICU 100 96 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,604 (23%) 2,732 (-128) Ever hospitalized 5,916 (7.7%) 5,878 (+38) COVID-19 deaths 1,142 (1.5%) 1,130, (+12)

Cases by County

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin