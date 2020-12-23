My Place Hotel opens to an optimistic future in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday the official grand opening of the new My Place Hotel in Ashwaubenon ushered in a renewed sense of hope for an industry that is struggling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very excited to see everybody here and get business rolling,” said Rani Patel, co-owner of My Place Hotel. The process to get here took two years, which was prior to most of us knowing what the COVID-19 virus was. “We had no idea any of this was going to happen,” said Patel. Reportedly, the hotel industry continues to take a big hit financially because of events that are cancelled, which includes “no fans in the stands” sports games. During the regular football season, hotel revenue goes way up. ” It might be a while before we really see a profit at our location,” said Patel. That location at 2220 Holmgren Way is right across the street from the Capital Credit Union Field, home of Booyah Baseball, and just a few blocks from Lambeau Field.

My Place has 64 rooms spread across three floors. There is access for those who are visually and hearing impaired. The rooms feature a large refrigerator and a counter top cooking range. “It’s like a small apartment, which is ideal for an extended stay trip,” said Patel. There are also hand sanitization stations throughout the building, and all employees wear masks to protect themselves and others. For more information on the hotel, visit https://www.myplacehotels.com/my-place-hotel-green-bay-wi