NASCAR postpones next two races due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – NASCAR has announced they will postpone upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway out of caution due to continuing concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to a release on Friday, NASCAR says they “believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials, and everyone associated with our sport.

NASCAR, along with the majority of other major sporting events, have been postponed or canceled. Earlier this week, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the PGA Tour announced adjustments to upcoming events.

