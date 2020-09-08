National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing at Green Bay Correctional

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard will be at the Green Bay Correctional Institution later this week to conduct COVID-19 testing.

According to the National Guard, specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for coronavirus testing surpassed 445,000 as teams continue to operate across the state by supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with testing efforts.

In late August, Green Bay Correctional reported 185 total positive cases. As of Sept. 4, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports 270 positive cases of persons under their care at Green Bay Correctional, 70 of which are considered active.

A specimen collection team will continue to operate a community-based testing site from Sept. 1 through the end of the year at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. As of Sept. 7, the team has collected nearly 850 specimens.

Winnebago County Health reported long lines at the testing site late Tuesday morning.

