GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

National Guard to conduct COVID-19 testing at Green Bay Correctional

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard will be at the Green Bay Correctional Institution later this week to conduct COVID-19 testing.

According to the National Guard, specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for coronavirus testing surpassed 445,000 as teams continue to operate across the state by supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with testing efforts.

In late August, Green Bay Correctional reported 185 total positive cases. As of Sept. 4, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports 270 positive cases of persons under their care at Green Bay Correctional, 70 of which are considered active.

A specimen collection team will continue to operate a community-based testing site from Sept. 1 through the end of the year at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. As of Sept. 7, the team has collected nearly 850 specimens.

Winnebago County Health reported long lines at the testing site late Tuesday morning.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today