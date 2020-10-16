National Guard to host COVID-19 testing site in Manitowoc

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Guard will host a recurring COVID-19 community testing site starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to the Manitowoc County Health Department, the testing site will be located at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. It will be available on four days throughout the rest of the year, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Health officials say testing hours may be reduced if the maximum of 300 daily tests is reached before 6 p.m.

No appointment is needed but pre-registration is encouraged. The Manitowoc County Health Department says that pre-registration does not reserve a timeslot but speeds up the testing process and should be completed as close as possible to the time of the actual test.

Individuals can pre-register online.

Rapid tests or antibody tests are not available at this testing site. Those tested will receive their results via email or a phone call from the state a few days after being tested.

The testing is free and open to anyone with symptoms or those who have had close contact with a positive case. Anyone having close contact should quarantine for 14 days and get tested no sooner than 5 days after exposure. Testing too soon after exposure can result in a false-negative test.

You are considered a close contact if any of the following apply to you while you spent time with a person with COVID-19, even if you spent time with them up to 48 hours before they had symptoms:

Had direct physical contact, such as a hug, kiss, or handshake

Were within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes

Latest Stories