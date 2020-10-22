National Guard to offer COVID-19 testing in Oconto County

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto County officials have requested COVID-19 testing assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.

Oconto County Public Health and Emergency Management says the National Guard will provide free drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing in northern Oconto County four times through the rest of the year.

Testing will take place at the Doty Town Hall at 14899 County Road T in Mountain.

The site will be open on:

October 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 10, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (please note the different time)

November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

December 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Anyone 5-year-olds and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, can get tested during these events.

Symptoms include:

Fever

CoughLoss of taste/smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Body aches

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Chills

Muscle aches

Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials say there may be wait times during these events. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times and no public restrooms are available.

To save time, Oconto County officials say participants are encouraged to register the day of their test online. Officials say you should not register online until the day of the test. For more information, visit Oconto County’s website.

“While waiting for your test results, stay home from work, school, and other activities,” officials say. “To keep our businesses and schools open, it is crucial that all Oconto County residents come together and take the following actions:

Indoors, do not gather with people that you do not live with. This means stay home as much as possible, and avoid parties, reunions, weddings, and other gatherings.

Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 or less people while maintaining 6 feet of space from each other and wearing masks.

Wear a face mask while in public.

Keep 6 feet of space from others while in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and stay home while waiting for test results.

Follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.”

