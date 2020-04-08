NBA legend Abdul-Jabbar donates goggles to healthcare workers

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a sports and activism panel entitled “From Protest to Progress: Next Steps” Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the most recognizable players in NBA history. From the goggles to the hook shot. Now the league’s all-time leading scorer is contributing with a different type of goggles.

These will be for medical workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 safety goggles to the UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday, the university announced via a video on YouTube featuring the NBA great.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, has become in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Adbul-Jabbar’s donation will help many health care workers in the Los Angeles area, which has over 6,900 cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon.

“On behalf of UCLA Health, I am honored and grateful to accept the generous donation of protective goggles from our friend, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” Dr. Esrailian said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the recent outpouring of financial support and donations of supplies during this unprecedented time.”

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses at UCLA for all that they are doing,” Abdul-Jabbar said in the video message. “You guys are awesome, risking your lives to help the public.

“I would like to do my part, so I’m going to use my influence and have my team source quality medical products such as protective eyewear goggles. You guys should have all the best equipment while you’re on the frontline. Thank you for all you do, and good luck.”

Eric Esrailian, MD (@esrailian) accepts a generous donation of protective goggles from Kareem Abdul Jabbar (@kaj33) to help with the continued need to replenish our supplies of PPE to protect our front-line heroes. Read more: https://t.co/iStDPcQxe1 #TeamLA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oqq2JbyeW3 — UCLA Health (@UCLAHealth) April 7, 2020

Abdul-Jabbar played at UCLA between 1966-69, before being selected by the Milwaukee Bucks. He won an NBA title with Milwaukee before being traded to the Lakers in 1975.

He went on to win five more NBA championships between 1980-1988 with Los Angeles.