Nearly $2 billion invested in Wisconsin communities in response to COVID-19 pandemic, says Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers provided an update on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within Wisconsin communities.

According to the release, to date, nearly $2 billion in federal funds have been invested in emergency response efforts, public health measures, and economic support initiatives for Wisconsin residents, businesses, and communities.

Government officials share that as of Dec. 4, the state has expended $949.1 million and obligated an additional $414.3 million. An additional $635.9 million in funds has been committed for distribution by the end of December.

Officials state that roughly $900,000 remains reserved to ensure Wisconsin continues to have the flexibility to respond to emerging needs.

“Whether expanding testing, supporting families, or helping local businesses keep the lights on, these funds have been critical to our statewide response to the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “While there’s light at the end of the tunnel with vaccine distribution beginning across our state and nation, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to continue our response into the new year we will need robust support from the federal government.”