Nearly $2 billion invested in Wisconsin communities in response to COVID-19 pandemic, says Gov. Evers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Election 2018 Wisconsin Obama_1556762931450

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers speaks at a rally Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers provided an update on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within Wisconsin communities.

According to the release, to date, nearly $2 billion in federal funds have been invested in emergency response efforts, public health measures, and economic support initiatives for Wisconsin residents, businesses, and communities.

Government officials share that as of Dec. 4, the state has expended $949.1 million and obligated an additional $414.3 million. An additional $635.9 million in funds has been committed for distribution by the end of December.

Officials state that roughly $900,000 remains reserved to ensure Wisconsin continues to have the flexibility to respond to emerging needs.

“Whether expanding testing, supporting families, or helping local businesses keep the lights on, these funds have been critical to our statewide response to the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “While there’s light at the end of the tunnel with vaccine distribution beginning across our state and nation, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to continue our response into the new year we will need robust support from the federal government.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows