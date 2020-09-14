Nearly 20% of latest Wisconsin COVID-19 tests come back positive

MONDAY 9/14/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 89,956 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,210 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 10,201, or 11.3% are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 10,207, or 11.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 3,920 test results available today, 19.7% were positive. Yesterday, 20.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,273,607 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,363,563 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 313 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 93 are in an ICU. A total of 2,537 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,210 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.3% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases89,95689,185 (+771)
Active cases10,201 (11.3%)10,207 (11.4%)
Recovered cases78,527 (87.3%)77,750 (87.2%)
Negative cases1,273,6071,270,458 (+3,149)
Patients hospitalized313319 (-6)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9394 (-1)
Hospital beds available2,537 (22%)2,262 (+275)
Ever hospitalized6,350 (7.1%)6,332 (+18)
COVID-19 deaths1,210 (1.3%)1,210 (+1)
