Nearly 200 vaccinated at Wisconsin State Fair vaccine clinic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 9, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Governor Evers shared that nearly 200 vaccines have been administered at the Wisconsin State Fair Vaccine Clinic.

As of August 9, the Clinic has distributed 194 vaccines since the opening day of the fair.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for fair guests. All those vaccinated on-site will receive a free cream puff coupon for the Cream Puff Pavilion, officials say.

Governor Evers thinks it is a terrific thing that so many are coming out to state fair vaccine clinics and doing their part to help protect the community. Saying, “I encourage Wisconsinites to drop by our vaccine clinic at the State Fair to get your shot- and a free cream puff, too!”

The clinic is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. AMI has been working alongside the DHS to run 6 different vaccine clinics since March, sources say. Anyone, 12 and over, is eligible for the vaccine at the State Fair. Walk-in appointments are encouraged during the fair. Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the State Fair clinic.

The Wisconsin State Fair will be running until Sunday, August 15, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open to state fair guests from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

