Nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees laid off, furloughed due to coronavirus

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees have been laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Oneida Nation officials.

In a Friday release, officials say the Nation has entered Tier V of their economic budget restrictions. Tier V calls for the reduction of staff in all non-critical positions, affecting 1,962 employees. Oneida Nation says 827 critical employees remain.

“The Oneida Nation understands the burden this action may place on our community, and the impact this may have on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy; the decision was extremely difficult. The Oneida Nation values our employees and whether our employee was with us for 40 years, or with us for a day, we want our employees to know the Oneida Nation truly appreciates them. We have maintained our valued employees through this pandemic as long as possible; however, with the great loss in revenue due to the casinos closing to the public, we can no longer afford the weekly payroll of $2.4 million.”

In compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, Oneida Nation says it must maintain a level of gaming employees even while gaming operations are closed to the public. Oneida Casino has been closed since mid-March.

Officials go on to say that, “The Nation’s government consists of critical areas of employment which include the nursing home, comprehensive health services, emergency management, security/surveillance, childcare/daycare, management information services, public works, police force services, retail locations, and school system. Recall of employees in impacted areas will be completed in a manner sustainable to the long-term success of the Nation and the community.”

As of Thursday, Oneida Nation had a total of five confirmed cases of coronavirus.

