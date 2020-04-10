1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees laid off, furloughed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 2,000 Oneida Nation employees have been laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Oneida Nation officials.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In a Friday release, officials say the Nation has entered Tier V of their economic budget restrictions. Tier V calls for the reduction of staff in all non-critical positions, affecting 1,962 employees. Oneida Nation says 827 critical employees remain.

“The Oneida Nation understands the burden this action may place on our community, and the impact this may have on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy; the decision was extremely difficult. The Oneida Nation values our employees and whether our employee was with us for 40 years, or with us for a day, we want our employees to know the Oneida Nation truly appreciates them. We have maintained our valued employees through this pandemic as long as possible; however, with the great loss in revenue due to the casinos closing to the public, we can no longer afford the weekly payroll of $2.4 million.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

In compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, Oneida Nation says it must maintain a level of gaming employees even while gaming operations are closed to the public. Oneida Casino has been closed since mid-March.

Officials go on to say that, “The Nation’s government consists of critical areas of employment which include the nursing home, comprehensive health services, emergency management, security/surveillance, childcare/daycare, management information services, public works, police force services, retail locations, and school system. Recall of employees in impacted areas will be completed in a manner sustainable to the long-term success of the Nation and the community.”

As of Thursday, Oneida Nation had a total of five confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"