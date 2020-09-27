Nearly 30% of all COVID-19 test results available Sunday came back positive, reports Wisconsin DHS

SUNDAY 9/27/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 115,862 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,281 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 19,050, or 16.4%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 18,252, or 16.1%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 8,023 test results available today, 27.6% were positive. Yesterday, 22.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,399,218 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,515,080 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 574 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 161 are in an ICU. A total of 2,413 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,281 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 115,862 113,645 (+2,217) Active cases 19,050 (16.4%) 18,252 (15.5%) Recovered cases 95,513 (82.4%) 94,094 (82.8%) Negative cases 1,399,218 1,393,412 (+5,806) Patients hospitalized 574 543 (+31) COVID-19 patients in ICU 161 147 (+14) Hospital beds available 2,413 (21%) 2,195 (+218) Ever hospitalized 7,095 (6.1%) 7,041 (+54) COVID-19 deaths 1,281 (1.1%) 1,281 (+0) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

