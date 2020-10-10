Nearly 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and 18 virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 10/10/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 147,560 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,458 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 28,201, or 19.1%, are active, according to DHS, up from 27,516, or 19%, yesterday.

Of the 14,386 test results available today, 19.06% were positive. Yesterday, 20.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,530,306 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,677,866 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 876 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 229 are in an ICU. A total of 1,885 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,458 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 147,560 144,818 (+2,742) Active cases 28,201 (19.1%) 27,516 (19%) Recovered cases 117,865 (79.9%) 115,826 (80%) Negative cases 1,530,306 1,518,662 (+11,644) Patients hospitalized 876 907 (-31) COVID-19 patients in ICU 229 228 (+1) Hospital beds available 1,885 (16%) 1,852 (+33) Ever hospitalized 8,319 (5.6%) 8,199 (+120) COVID-19 deaths 1,458 (1%) 1,440 (+18) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

