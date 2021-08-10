Nearly 70% of Wisconsin inmates vaccinated for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says nearly 70% of eligible inmates in state prisons have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says cases of COVID-19 have declined sharply since the early months of the pandemic because of the high vaccination rate for eligible youth and adult prisoners.

Department of Health Services statistics show the vaccination rate for prisoners is about 20% higher than the rate for the general population statewide.

Prisoners were among the first groups prioritized for shots in Wisconsin, because of their close living quarters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball