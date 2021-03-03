FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the Fox Valley? Here is a list of options

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Valley Transit Bus

(WFRV) – Residents in select Fox Cities counties will now have an easier time getting to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments if needed.

Free transportation assistance is now available in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties in multiple different ways.

Public transportation is available through GO Transit in Oshkosh and Valley Transit in the Fox Cities area. They both have a fixed route to and from vaccine sites.

Paratransit riders can utilize GO Plus in Oshkosh and Valley Transit II in the Fox Cities. Paratransit riders must call in advance to make a reservation and let them know where you are going. No payment is necessary if you’re going to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid members who are eligible for non-emergency medical transportation, an appointment for pick up and drop off can be scheduled over the phone: 866-907-1493.

If you’re unable to use regular transit or paratransit, free transportation can also be scheduled through Make the Ride Happen, 920-225-1719, which schedules a ride with a cab, Uber or Lyft for you. The program is only available on Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in any of the three counties.

All riders on GO Transit and Valley Transit are required to wear a face mask while onboard any of their vehicles.

