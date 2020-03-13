Neenah Area School District asking students and staff to bring devices home daily due to coronavirus uncertainty

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Because of the uncertainty and the rapidly changing nature of this outbreak, the Neenah Area School District advises all students and staff members to bring home their devices each night. At this point, the school will continue as scheduled and all after school activities will continue to be held unless the event has more than 250 people in attendance. A communication related to school events of 250 people or more will be sent directly to the impacted families.

NASD says Wisconsin health officials are not recommending closing schools at this time. School closures can have significant negative impacts on our community. If a school has a student or staff member who has been in contact with coronavirus, NASD says it will work with Winnebago County Health Services to determine the best course of action. Below are considerations as NASD sees it for keeping schools open at this time: