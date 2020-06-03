Neenah fireworks displayed a little differently this year

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Dean Kaufert of Neenah announced on June 3 that the city’s fireworks display set for July 4, will be shown in a new and safe way for the community to enjoy.

Kaufert said he has been working with Spielbauer Fireworks, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kading, and the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department to safely put on a high altitude show, which over 85% of the community will be able to view from the comfort of their own doorstep, driveway, or backyard.

The mayor shared that the goal is to send the charges up and over Little Lake Butte des Morts high enough so that as many residents as possible will be able to view them from home.

The show will be shot off from Arrowhead Park located on the western end of Wisconsin Avenue.

Neenah officials reported that the area around the 33 acre Arrowhead Park and the Trestle Trail from the southernmost edge of the park to the northern end near West North Water Street will also be off-limits and will be taped off.

The Main Street overpass is said to remain open to vehicle traffic only as it is an emergency route to ThedaCare.

The City of Neenah shared, “We fully expect that throughout the city that parking lots, open areas, small neighborhood parks and such will be utilized. We believe that by spreading this out over the entire community we will send a message that we can go on with the show while protecting our citizens. Those that are concerned about the crowds or large numbers of people in the same location can make sure they are protected by watching at home or in a vehicle somewhere in the community.”

Mayor Kaufert concluded, “I know our citizens can exercise good judgment and follow suggested guidelines to ensure the health and safety of their neighbors and make sure the children and adults that look forward to the 4th of July celebration get to see this much-needed event to lift everyone’s spirits.

