Neenah hotel approved to become a COVID-19 isolation center

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While Brown County is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Winnebago County has gone on the offensive to protect its residents.

Winnebago County passed a resolution to set up a coronavirus isolation center at this DoubleTree hotel in downtown Neenah.

Shiloh Ramos, Winnebago County Board Chairman says, “This is really just in case. We don’t know how long this is going to last. We don’t know, as we increase testing, whether or not we’ll get more positives even in individuals that are positive but asymptomatic. We’d still want to identify those individuals.”

County health officials say this preventative measure is necessary because they’re situations where people can’t isolate and need a place where they won’t infect others.

Doug Gieryn, Director for Winnebago County Health says, “People may live in a crowded household. They may live in a household with a single bathroom and several occupants. They may have people at home that are particularly sensitive and would have a likely more poor outcome if they were to become infected. This helps relieve the burden from our healthcare systems and hospitals that might other not be able to discharge someone cause they don’t have a safe place to go.”

This center would also help those on the front lines of this pandemic.

Gieryn adds, “Some might be working in law enforcement. They might be working in healthcare and because they’re being exposed at work or were exposed at work; they just don’t want to bring it home to their family.”

DoubleTree provided the following response:

“Our city is so community-focused and we are happy to be able to be of service during this time and support the Winnebago county health department. Our intent is to continue to provide great hospitality and a clean and safe environment for our community members.”

Health officials say their choice to use this Doubletree Hotel in Neenah as an isolation center is strategic because of the centralized location and capacity of those needing isolation could be easily increased.

Gieryn also adds, “Winnebago County health has worked through many details with DoubleTree on how to keep that facility safe and the county really appreciates that they have reached out to help solve this crisis.”

The isolation center would only take people that don’t need medical care who are mildly symptomatic but still able to transmit the disease to others.

