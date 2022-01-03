Neenah man spends 130+ days in hospital for COVID, leaves to finish recovery

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Neenah was able to finally leave the hospital after he was admitted for COVID-19 back in August 2020.

According to ThedaCare, Brett Olson was admitted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton for COVID-19 back in August. Over 130 days later, he is reportedly well enough to go to a long-term acute care facility to finish his recovery.

ThedaCare also posted a video on YouTube of Olson leaving the hospital.

ThedaCare says that Olson is 63-years-old, and as he was leaving the hospital, multiple people clapped in support of Olson.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.