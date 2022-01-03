FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah man spends 130+ days in hospital for COVID, leaves to finish recovery

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Neenah was able to finally leave the hospital after he was admitted for COVID-19 back in August 2020.

According to ThedaCare, Brett Olson was admitted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton for COVID-19 back in August. Over 130 days later, he is reportedly well enough to go to a long-term acute care facility to finish his recovery.

ThedaCare also posted a video on YouTube of Olson leaving the hospital.

ThedaCare says that Olson is 63-years-old, and as he was leaving the hospital, multiple people clapped in support of Olson.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns