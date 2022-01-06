Neenah mayor reinstates mask order throughout gov. buildings effective Jan. 7

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert has reinstated a mask order throughout all Neenah government buildings, including City Hall. The order is scheduled to take effect on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

According to a letter from Mayor Kaufert, the decision to reinstate the mask order was due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases causing added stress on resources within Neenah healthcare and hospital systems.

The order, beginning Friday, will require all city employees to wear face masks in the following situations:

Employees will need to wear face masks when in common areas. Positions in “common areas” do not require a mask to be worn if that worker is by themselves or distanced from another employee in the area.

Employees will need to wear a face mask when they are meeting with other employees, or when interacting with the public. Employees who are working by themselves in their own office will not need to wear a mask unless another person comes into said office.



Mayor Kaufert explains appropriate masks worn by city employees should cover both the nose and the mouth and can be a surgical mask, cloth mask, scarf, face gator, clear face shield, etc.

Masks will reportedly be available to all employees, as well as face shields.

Employees who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition, mental condition, or disability will be able to request an accommodation from Human Resources.

And while this order is directed towards city employees, members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when entering all government buildings, but will only be required to wear a mask when entering a specific department within any city-owned building.

“If we continue to embrace these reasonable measures in a consistent manner, in conjunction with vaccination, we can help get the COVID-19 under control, ultimately stopping the spread. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact on the City and adjust this order accordingly,” writes Mayor Kaufert.