NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Masks will no longer be required in all government buildings in Neenah, as the mayor has rescinded the requirement.

Mayor Kaufert says the decision to rescind the Mayoral Order that requires masks to be worn in all Neenah government buildings is effective immediately. Masks will still be optional, and people are encouraged to wear them if they choose.

The decision was reportedly made because of the drop in COVID cases and the reports from the Winnebago County Health Department.

The policy will be monitored and can be changed if conditions change.

