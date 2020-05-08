1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah pottery business offers students creative outlet during at-home learning

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Cities pottery business is giving students a chance to get their hands on some clay – a hard-to-get resource during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunset Hill Pottery in Neenah is giving students at Hoover, Taft, and Wilson Elementary schools hocky-puck sized pieces of clay to create their favorite animal.

It’s not a school assignment, but more of an enrichment assignment for students to keep busy while learning from home.

“We wanted to give the kids that creative outlet to create something and have a little break from the regular routine,” Chris Rand, President of Sunset Hill Pottery, told WFRV Local 5.

Rand also tagged along while the district delivered luches to personally hand out some clay.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More