Neenah pottery business offers students creative outlet during at-home learning

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Cities pottery business is giving students a chance to get their hands on some clay – a hard-to-get resource during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunset Hill Pottery in Neenah is giving students at Hoover, Taft, and Wilson Elementary schools hocky-puck sized pieces of clay to create their favorite animal.

It’s not a school assignment, but more of an enrichment assignment for students to keep busy while learning from home.

“We wanted to give the kids that creative outlet to create something and have a little break from the regular routine,” Chris Rand, President of Sunset Hill Pottery, told WFRV Local 5.

Rand also tagged along while the district delivered luches to personally hand out some clay.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5