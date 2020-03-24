Neenah referendum effort goes online in light of coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Neenah Joint School District’s hopes to build a new high school will rest in the hands of voters in roughly two weeks and in light of recent events, they’ve had to shift their focus to reaching voters online.

“If this referendum passes we have a lot of money that will open up in our regular capitol maintenance budget that won’t need to be spent at the high school or middle school level anymore so that can be focused on elementary.”, said district Communications Manager Jim Strick, “We can get those remodels done and we can do it, if the communities patient, within about 15 years have all of our elementary schools up to speed without having another referendum.”

Some of the $114.9 million referendum’s main focuses – to create more space at the elementary level by building a new high school and using the current high school campus to replace Shattuck middle school which is showing the signs of it’s ninety two year history.

“We’ve done our best to try and keep it up,” said Strick, “we’ve got a good maintenance staff that has really done hard work with it but it’s past it’s time, it really is.”

Questions still remain in the minds of many Neenah residents, however, as to whether or not this is the best use of taxpayer dollars.

“This one was definitely geared in the right direction,” stated former Neenah student Nate Gustafson, “but I still feel that they’re coming in for that high dollar price instead of starting somewhere lower to get us jump started on the critical maintenance that we need.”

Gustafson has been actively involved in the referendum process and says he has concerns that the new high school plans don’t include amenities that the current high school already has – like an on site pool for the swim team.

As a former hockey player who had to travel to practice, he’s uncertain whether this is ultimately the best option for future students.

For an online informational presentation on the April 7th referendum: https://www.neenah.k12.wi.us/referendum/