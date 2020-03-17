1  of  35
Neenah school district offering free lunches to anyone 18 and under, preparing for drop-offs

Coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District will offer free lunches available to anyone 18-years-old and under to help those affected by school closures due to coronavirus.

According to the Neenah Joint School District, free lunches will be available Tuesday, March 17 in the parking lots at Hoover, Taft, and Wilson elementary schools in Neenah from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

There will be delivery to group bus stops beginning Wednesday, March 18.

More information and a schedule for these free lunches will be announced Tuesday, according to the Neenah Joint School District.

