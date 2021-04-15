FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah turns mask ordinance into an advisory

Coronavirus

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – During the Neenah Common Council Meeting, the mask ordinance was scaled back into an advisory.

Many community members were glad that Neenah will not force mask coverings to be worn.

The advisory will be in place until the end of May.

The City of Neenah had issued a mask proclamation stating that they continue to recommend masks be worn in the city. According to Mayor Dean Kaufert, the Common Council then debated a proposal to strengthen the mask advisory to a mask mandate on Wednesday, April 14.

