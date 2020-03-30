Neenah using plexiglass shields to protect poll workers and voters

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The City of Neenah is making plexiglass shields to protect poll workers on election day.

Mayor Dean Kaufert says it will provide a barrier between the workers and voters.

Kaufert was inspired to create the shields after walking through the city’s newly renovated finance department and noticing the glass windows installed for employees.

He brought his idea to a city maintenance employee who built two shields which are currently being tested at the city hall polling location.

The shields have been positively received by poll workers and the city intends to build 26 of them – enough for each of the city’s polling locations.