Neenah’s Loop the Little Lake Trail limits access on July 4

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Loop the Little Lake Trail from Fritse Park to Abby Avenue will have limited access on July 4 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to the Menasha Police Department, due to the Neenah fireworks display set for July 4 and the safety concerns imposed by large gatherings, there will be limited access to the Loop the Little Lake Trail from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officials add that the Fox Cities Trestle-Friendship Trail will not be available for fireworks viewing and chairs, blankets, and other items are prohibited from being left on the trail at any time.

The Fritse Boat Launch will also be closing for the evening starting at 5 p.m., on July 4.

The Department says personnel will be in the area to assist bike and pedestrian traffic that are using the trail for transportation services only.

