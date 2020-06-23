FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah’s Loop the Little Lake Trail limits access on July 4

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fireworks-jpg_158767_ver1_20161218220250-159532

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Loop the Little Lake Trail from Fritse Park to Abby Avenue will have limited access on July 4 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

According to the Menasha Police Department, due to the Neenah fireworks display set for July 4 and the safety concerns imposed by large gatherings, there will be limited access to the Loop the Little Lake Trail from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officials add that the Fox Cities Trestle-Friendship Trail will not be available for fireworks viewing and chairs, blankets, and other items are prohibited from being left on the trail at any time.

The Fritse Boat Launch will also be closing for the evening starting at 5 p.m., on July 4.

The Department says personnel will be in the area to assist bike and pedestrian traffic that are using the trail for transportation services only.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"