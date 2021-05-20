New consolidated push for vaccinations in Brown County, as numbers decline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- There is a new consolidated push to get more people vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19 within Brown County. “I chose to get vaccinated for my father who is a two time cancer survivor,” said Tara Yang, Hmong Community Advocate. Yang’s family owns Main Oriental Market in Green Bay. “I also did it for every customer who comes through our doors at our business,” said Yang.

Menasha bilingual vaccine clinic offers $10 gift card to those vaccinated

Yang joined Brown County Public Health Officials, and other groups for a news conference to speak about why they chose to be vaccinated. “African Heritage has now developed a national database of black doctors, who can answer questions and can understand the African American experience,” said Sabrina Robins of African Heritage Inc. There is some apprehension within the African American community in getting the vaccine. “It is important that I lead from the front and show leadership and be a good role model to my community in others. I believe the vaccine is safe and we can follow the science,” said Robins.

The Somali Community was also represented by Said Hassan, who spoke about his time outside the Country and why he chose to get vaccinated. “Now we have hope that we could support and stop the surge of COVID-19 through vaccinations and that is the reason I got vaccinated,” said Hassan. Spending time in South Africa and in his home country of Somalia, Hassan has been witness to diseases like Cholera. “That outbreak claimed the lives of more than ten thousand people, and I survived that,” said Hassan.

One N.E. WI county shrinks in COVID-19 activity levels, state adds 448 new positive cases

Representatives from Casa Alba Melanie Hispanic Center were also on hand to share their stories. “I chose to get vaccinated because my daughter has a chronic condition and that is lupus,” said Elizabeth Kostichka. Lupus is a immune disorder that attacks the body’s tissues and organs. “It is a devastating disease,” said Kostichka.

Many vaccination clinics, including the Bellin Health location at Lambeau Field, are now taking walk-ins with no appointment necessary. “We definitely have ample appointments, and we actually are doing walk-ins at this time,” said Sherry LaFond of Bellin Health. “Right here, we have in front of you the community and that’s what it really comes down to,” said Troy Streckenbach Brown County Executive. An energetic Streckenbach recalled all the progress made since the pandemic began. “I’m vaccinated because I trust my doctor,” said Streckenbach.