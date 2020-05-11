New COVID-19 testing site opens at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Outagamie County Public Health Division and Outagamie County Emergency Management in collaboration with the healthcare systems and public health departments from Calumet County, Winnebago County, City of Appleton, and City of Menasha are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a five-day COVID-19 testing site to meet testing demand in the Fox Valley.

General Information regarding new test site:

– No appointment is needed for the testing

– Daily testing capacity will be 300 tests

– Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing

– Testing is available for those ages 5 and older but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: Fever (>100.4); cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; sore throat; headache; chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills); muscle aches; new abnormalities in taste or smell.

“Many people with COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to get tested for a variety of reasons,” said Outagamie County Health Officer, Mary Dorn. “The goal of this testing site is to provide access to anyone in the community with symptoms. It is important to provide symptomatic residents with testing to help identify cases and mitigate the spread of disease.”

“The public is understandably anxious to see officials moving forward with steps to manage COVOID-19. This tri-county initiative represents an important step. Testing and consequent contact-tracing put us in a better position to flatten the curve of contagion, and that’s the priority,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson.

For more information: https://www.outagamie.org/government/departments-f-m/health-human-services/public-health/regional-testing-site