New COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday afternoon, Brown County Officials announced a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available in Downtown Green Bay. “Just creating opportunities for individuals to get the vaccine if they haven’t received it yet,” explains Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

In Downtown Green Bay, the numbers of vaccinations are low. “I think we need to let more people know that the latest statistics show that a fully vaccinated person will have much less, much-reduced risk of facing serious problems,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc.

The vaccination clinic will be inside the Sophie Beaumont Building at 111 North Jefferson Street. It will be open Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and Oct. 8 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. The first dose of the Pfizer option is available. Second doses will be available on Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and Oct. 29 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Appointments and medical insurance are not required.

Officials are hoping for a large turnout now that Pfizer has been given full approval from the CDC. “This is just one option of many. If we see that this works and there is a lot of demand, and we just couldn’t get to everybody because of the hours, we will offer more,” says Anna Destree, Brown County Health Officer.

During the latest COVID-19 DHS briefing, Karen Timberlake was asked about unused vaccines. “We are gonna see more doses that go unused over time. The reason for that is again because of the manufacturing of these vaccines,” explains Timberlake.

She says that is due in part to how the shipments come in. “They come in multi-dose and don’t come in nice tidy packages,” adds Timberlake. The Health Department is working to closely monitor doses that go unused.

