New England Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game rescheduled

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN.

The New England Patriots tweeted on Friday morning that one of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine.

Shortly after, ESPN shared that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Patriots say several additional players, coaches, and staff who were in close contact with Newton were tested on Friday morning and their results have all reportedly come back negative.

Moments after the news broke, the NFL shared the New England and Kansas City Game scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive coronavirus cases were reported on both teams.

Local 5 News will continue to update this story as it progresses.

