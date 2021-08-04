New eviction moratorium set to expire October 3rd, some hope for struggling Renters and Property Owners

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new temporary moratorium on evictions due to what the agency says is an increase in COVID-19 cases. It replaced another moratorium which recently expired. “We were dipping into our own accounts and our pockets to make sure everything kept going,” said Rusty Campshure, manager at Marant Properties. Campshure told Local 5’s Eric Richards, the Green Bay Region hasn’t been hit hard by renters who haven’t paid rent, but there are a few.

“Bugs” is a resident at a Green Bay Senior and Disabled apartment complex, and she says she is not in danger of being evicted, but feels for people who are. “Eviction notices just open the door for them to make living harder just putting people out because they want to,” said Bugs. She also says she knows Landlords need the rent to meet their financial responsibilities. “I understand the Landlords are struggling, but they’ve got to understand that the patrons are struggling too,” said Bugs.

Renters should be aware that the new eviction moratorium only covers rent payments the are due, that cannot be paid directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is a violation of a lease agreement, an eviction proceeding could take place. ” If it’s for nonpayment of rent, you cannot evict them. If it’s a situation like a lease violation or something else of that nature…criminal activity or something like that, my understanding is that you can still file for the eviction,” said Campshure.

Another important note, once the moratorium expires, you would need to come up with the back rent, along with any other penalties that are added to the outstanding debt. This is contingent on if another moratorium is not in place. There are a number of resources available, if you are in need. One of those resources is ADVOCAP. Another is Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Program, which could provide up to 12 months of rent if qualifications are met.