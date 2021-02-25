New groups are eligible for vaccine starting March 1, includes educators

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

(WFRV) – The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced new groups that will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 1.

The new groups that are elgibile include (in priority order):

Education and child care staff

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.

The DHS says, even these groups are eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should expect to receive the vaccine in March and early April, while the other groups can plan for April and May.

“Part of bouncing back from this pandemic means protecting all the educators and essential workers, many of whom have been putting their health at risk throughout this pandemic,” says Gov. Tony Evers.

According to officials, Wisconsin’s allocation of vaccine from the federal government has increased and is expected to further increase on March 1. This increase will be targeted to educators and child care providers.

“Everyone included in these newly eligible groups will eventually have the opportunity to get vaccinated, but we are asking everyone to practice patience and wait to schedule an appointment in order to allow those at higher risk to get vaccinated first,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DHS, due to the limited supply of vaccine doses, people 65 and older, educators, and child care workers will be prioritized for the vaccine. Based on the current allocation numbers, it will take about two months to vaccinate these groups.

