New London Public Museum reopens June 1

Coronavirus

Our Town New London 2018: Public Museum

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The New London Public Museum announced on Tuesday that it will be reopening to the community by appointment only visits starting on June 1.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Museum officials say the summer hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all visitors will need to schedule an appointment by emailing the museum or calling them at 920-982-8520.

According to Christine Cross, the museum’s director, “Our top priority is the safety of our community… We have instituted a number of safety measures including limiting the number of people in the museum at one time, social distancing, and increase cleaning and disinfecting.”

Museum officials add that the new exhibit “V is for Victory” is still on track to open in July.

However, “Curiosity Corner” sponsored by the Friends of the New London Public Museum is said to remain closed as well as all summer museum events will still be canceled.

Museum officials note that its”Capturing History” project is on-going and is asking people of all ages to write or draw about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and send or email them to the museum to be used for the public’s viewing.

For more information visit the museum’s website.

