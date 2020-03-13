New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

New London City Officials, along with the Waupaca County and Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services, Waupaca County Emergency Management, and ThedaCare, made the decision just a day after Governor Tony Evers declared a State of Health Emergency for Wisconsin.

Guidelines for large gatherings have also been imposed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. All non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people are to be canceled or postponed in order to protect Wisconsinites from the spread of coronavirus.

Due to these guidelines, the New London Shamrock Club and City of New London officials have moved to cancel all St. Patrick’s Day events, including the parade.

The switching of the signs and Hooligan Day will occur.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

LATEST STORIES