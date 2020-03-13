Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
1  of  8
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW_LONDON_ST_PATRICK_S_DAY_PARADE_0_20190324035738

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

New London City Officials, along with the Waupaca County and Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services, Waupaca County Emergency Management, and ThedaCare, made the decision just a day after Governor Tony Evers declared a State of Health Emergency for Wisconsin.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Guidelines for large gatherings have also been imposed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. All non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people are to be canceled or postponed in order to protect Wisconsinites from the spread of coronavirus.

Due to these guidelines, the New London Shamrock Club and City of New London officials have moved to cancel all St. Patrick’s Day events, including the parade.

The switching of the signs and Hooligan Day will occur.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"