New North Inc. launches survey to businesses economically struggling due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New North Inc. announced on Monday its partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Wisconsin’s eight other regional economic development organizations (EDOs), and UW Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research & Services to create and distribute a survey to businesses in Wisconsin who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to New North Inc., the survey will be available to businesses in all 72 counties on April 1 and will be spread out by Wisconsin’s nine regional EDOs and their local chamber and community partners. The survey will be repeated over several observation periods to better determine the economic impact on businesses over periods of time.

The project will be overseen by New North Executive Director Barb LaMue, Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP), President Paul Jadin, and Jeffrey Sachse, MPA, Interim Director of the Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS) at UW Oshkosh.

“Businesses around the state have been, and will continue to be, impacted for some time,” said LaMue.

They continue, “The results of the responses will help government officials and service providers better address issues to help in this recovery.”

According to Jadin, the results of the survey will inform the state and federal response to this crisis, “The tool will create a better understanding of the tribulations of Wisconsin businesses and measure what sort of support people need.”

Jadin Continues, “It also will measure if they may be able to effectively recover, even with state and federal efforts.”

