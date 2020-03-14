Breaking News
8 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, including 1 in Winnebago Co.
1  of  14
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. James Catholic Church - Cooperstown St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly

New permits help grocery retailers receive necessary inventory

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits.

The DOT may issue these permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The permits allow for additional supplies to be transported over interstates and most highways and local roadways by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.

Relief Effort Supply PermitsDownload

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"