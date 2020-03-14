New permits help grocery retailers receive necessary inventory

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits.

The DOT may issue these permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the coronavirus.

The permits allow for additional supplies to be transported over interstates and most highways and local roadways by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.

