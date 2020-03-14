New permits help grocery retailers receive necessary inventory

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits.
The DOT may issue these permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the coronavirus.
The permits allow for additional supplies to be transported over interstates and most highways and local roadways by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.
