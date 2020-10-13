New residents at New Community Shelter due in part to COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- New Community Shelter in Green Bay has been operating since 1994, and after moving to it’s location on Mather street a number of years ago, one thing that hasn’t changed is the assistance that they have provided the community. Lately, there have been increased assistance needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people needing residential assistance.

New Community is also an Emergency shelter that can provide immediate assistance to anyone who is experiencing need for housing quickly. “It has been a tough year, primarily starting in April,” said Terri Refsguard, Executive Director of New Community Shelter Inc. Refsguard has been with the organization for 15-years, and has seem many faces come through the doors. When asked what the best success story from a former resident, Refsguard said all stories are. ” When a resident is able to meet and exceed their goals when leaving us, is the best success story that we could ask for.”

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke to two residents, who have been living at New Community over the last few months. They said that the environment was clean and healthy. They also said that the staff is very kind and sensitive to each person’s situation. “I was an alcoholic and drug addict prior to coming here. I was in bad shape,” said Brian Champion. Champion said that the facility is assisting with drug and alcohol counseling treatment. “I knew I needed help months ago, but the COVID-19 did make things a little more difficult because everything was closed,” said Champion

Tim Wiegele has been living at New Community for about three months and says that when he is back on his feet, he would like to give back. “When I get secured employment, I want to come back and volunteer. All of the volunteers here are great and I would love to help out,” said Wiegele. Also dealing with substance abuse, Wiegele is in treatment. “My family is very supportive and are proud of how far I have come,” said Wiegele.

There is an immediate need for assistance with the community meal program that helps members of the city of Green Bay inside and outside of the location. “We are slightly over budget and have made some adjustments due to COVID-19,” said Refsguard. Monetary donations can help, but even more so there is a need for donations of clothing as we head into the winter season. Hats, coats, socks and scarfs are just some of the items needed to help others. For additional information including how you or someone you know can help, visit http://newcommunityshelter.org/volunteer-opportunities/financial-support/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak