NEW Zoo announces phased reopening plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced a phased reopening plan after being closed for over two months.

The Zoo says they are following the recommendations of the Brown County Public Health Division to apply the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) – guidelines for reopening.

Zoo staff is now working to prepare the facility for guests, members, staff, and volunteers. Officials say they expect to reopen sometime in June.

During Phase 1, the Zoo says the goal is for guests to have a ‘touchless’ experience as much as possible. Guests will be encouraged to purchase admission tickets online before arrival for one of three timeframes: morning, early afternoon, or late afternoon. Ticket quantities will be limited to ensure social distancing is possible throughout the Zoo. The Giraffe Feeding Experience will remain closed during this phase, as will the Adventure Park.

