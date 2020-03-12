NHL pauses 2019-20 season due to coronavirus concerns

(WFRV) – The National Hockey League will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with Thursday’s games.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the below statement saying the decision comes as a result of consulting with medical experts regarding the coronavirus.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player had tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and now it seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it would suspend the season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here are other sporting events which have been changed as a result of coronavirus:

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

LATEST STORIES