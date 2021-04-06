Nine Wisconsin health organizations ask four things from communities, including patience

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Nine local health care systems and public health departments released a joint statement asking local communities to do four things.

The statement came from the following organizations:

  • Brown County Public Health
  • Oneida Nation Health Department
  • City of De Pere Health Department
  • Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare
  • Bellin Health
  • Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospitals
  • Door County Medical Center
  • Holy Family Memorial
  • N.E.W. Community Clinic

With more people being eligible for the vaccine, all the local health care systems and public health departments are asking their communities to do the following:

  • Have patience. There will be enough supply for those who wish to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
  • Be persistent in checking for appointment availability as new slots open on a regular basis.
  • Plan to get vaccinated. The more people that are vaccinated, the sooner the communities can get back to ‘normal.’
  • Until communities reach a point where most of the population is vaccinated, people should continue to wear masks and social distance.

For more information regarding the COVID vaccine visit the DHS’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran