Nine Wisconsin health organizations ask four things from communities, including patience

(WFRV) – Nine local health care systems and public health departments released a joint statement asking local communities to do four things.

The statement came from the following organizations:

Brown County Public Health

Oneida Nation Health Department

City of De Pere Health Department

Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare

Bellin Health

Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospitals

Door County Medical Center

Holy Family Memorial

N.E.W. Community Clinic

With more people being eligible for the vaccine, all the local health care systems and public health departments are asking their communities to do the following:

Have patience. There will be enough supply for those who wish to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Be persistent in checking for appointment availability as new slots open on a regular basis.

Plan to get vaccinated. The more people that are vaccinated, the sooner the communities can get back to ‘normal.’

Until communities reach a point where most of the population is vaccinated, people should continue to wear masks and social distance.

For more information regarding the COVID vaccine visit the DHS’s website.