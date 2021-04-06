Nine Wisconsin health organizations ask four things from communities, including patience

(WFRV) – Nine local health care systems and public health departments released a joint statement asking local communities to do four things.
The statement came from the following organizations:
- Brown County Public Health
- Oneida Nation Health Department
- City of De Pere Health Department
- Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare
- Bellin Health
- Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospitals
- Door County Medical Center
- Holy Family Memorial
- N.E.W. Community Clinic
With more people being eligible for the vaccine, all the local health care systems and public health departments are asking their communities to do the following:
- Have patience. There will be enough supply for those who wish to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
- Be persistent in checking for appointment availability as new slots open on a regular basis.
- Plan to get vaccinated. The more people that are vaccinated, the sooner the communities can get back to ‘normal.’
- Until communities reach a point where most of the population is vaccinated, people should continue to wear masks and social distance.
For more information regarding the COVID vaccine visit the DHS’s website.