DHS reports zero COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin since Saturday

SUNDAY 9/6/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 81,193 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,101, or 10%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,509 test results available today, 16.2% were positive. Yesterday, 11.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,221,894 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,303,087 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 275 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 95 are in an ICU. A total of 2,717 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,070, or 7.5%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 81,193 80,300 (+893) Active cases 8,101 (10%) 7,961 (9.9%) Recovered cases 71,906 (88.6%) 71,153 (88.6%) Negative cases 1,221,894 1,217,278 (+4,616) Patients hospitalized 275 302 (-27) COVID-19 patients in ICU 95 116 (-21) Hospital beds available 2,717 (24%) 2,478 (+239) Ever hospitalized 6,070 (7.5%) 6,048 (+22) COVID-19 deaths 1,168 (1.4%) 1,168 (+0)

