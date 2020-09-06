DHS reports zero COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin since Saturday

SUNDAY 9/6/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 81,193 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,101, or 10%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 5,509 test results available today, 16.2% were positive. Yesterday, 11.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,221,894 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,303,087 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 275 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 95 are in an ICU. A total of 2,717 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 6,070, or 7.5%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|81,193
|80,300 (+893)
|Active cases
|8,101 (10%)
|7,961 (9.9%)
|Recovered cases
|71,906 (88.6%)
|71,153 (88.6%)
|Negative cases
|1,221,894
|1,217,278 (+4,616)
|Patients hospitalized
|275
|302 (-27)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|95
|116 (-21)
|Hospital beds available
|2,717 (24%)
|2,478 (+239)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,070 (7.5%)
|6,048 (+22)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,168 (1.4%)
|1,168 (+0)
Cases by County
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
