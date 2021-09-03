No COVID-19 testing sites available on Labor Day, ThedaCare resumes operations Sept. 7

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced it will not have COVID-19 testing sites available on September 6, Labor Day, but will resume normal operations the following day.

According to ThedaCare, its COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available from September 7 through September 10 and will be free and open to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Appointments will be required and individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite. The COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

Date Location Address Hours 9/7/2021 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton, WI 54913 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 9/8/2021 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 9/9/2021 Christ the Rock Community Church W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 9/10/2021 Guardian Building 2300 E. Capitol Drive Appleton, WI 54911 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During each day, the testing type available will be rapid testing with most results given within 15 minutes.

PCR testing will also be offered with most results available within 24 to 48 hours.

ThedaCare shares that people do not need to be a patient at the medical center to receive a test. Officials note that those seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located, and individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent. All results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.