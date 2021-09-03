No COVID-19 testing sites available on Labor Day, ThedaCare resumes operations Sept. 7

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced it will not have COVID-19 testing sites available on September 6, Labor Day, but will resume normal operations the following day.
According to ThedaCare, its COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available from September 7 through September 10 and will be free and open to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.
Appointments will be required and individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite. The COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|9/7/2021
|Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
|2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton, WI 54913
|8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|9/8/2021
|ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
|333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 54956
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|9/9/2021
|Christ the Rock Community Church
|W6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 54952
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|9/10/2021
|Guardian Building
|2300 E. Capitol Drive Appleton, WI 54911
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PCR testing will also be offered with most results available within 24 to 48 hours.
ThedaCare shares that people do not need to be a patient at the medical center to receive a test. Officials note that those seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located, and individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent. All results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.