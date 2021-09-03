FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

No COVID-19 testing sites available on Labor Day, ThedaCare resumes operations Sept. 7

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced it will not have COVID-19 testing sites available on September 6, Labor Day, but will resume normal operations the following day.

According to ThedaCare, its COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available from September 7 through September 10 and will be free and open to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Appointments will be required and individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or register onsite. The COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

Date LocationAddressHours
9/7/2021Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton, WI 549138 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
9/8/2021ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah333 North Green Bay Road, Neenah, WI 549568 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9/9/2021Christ the Rock Community ChurchW6254 US-10 #114, Menasha, WI 549528 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9/10/2021Guardian Building 2300 E. Capitol Drive Appleton, WI 549118 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During each day, the testing type available will be rapid testing with most results given within 15 minutes.
PCR testing will also be offered with most results available within 24 to 48 hours.

ThedaCare shares that people do not need to be a patient at the medical center to receive a test. Officials note that those seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located, and individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent. All results will be given online, or through a phone call if necessary.

