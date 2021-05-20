No more masks: Oshkosh Library lifts mask requirement for those vaccinated

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a special meeting of the Board of Trustees, the Oshkosh Public Library will no longer require vaccinated patrons to wear masks while visiting the library.

According to officials, unvaccinated individuals are still encouraged to wear a mask while visiting the library. Programming will remain virtual throughout the summer, and library meeting rooms are closed to the public at this time. Other than that, the Oshkosh Public Library says most of the other services will return to pre-pandemic levels.

“The health and safety of our patrons and staff has always been at the forefront of our decision-making. Given the CDC’s most recent recommendations and the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, the Library Board decided the time was right to move further down the path toward a normal situation,” says Library Director Jeff Gilderson-Duwe.

The special meeting of the library’s Board of Trustees occurred on May 19. Nearly 90% of the library’s staff are fully vaccinated, officials say.

The library will offer multiple serivces to help ensure access to its resources including:

Curbside pickup of materials upon request

Book Bundles for children

Place holds on materials online and come in for a quick checkout

Wi-Fi hotspots

Take-Home Kits for children and DIY kits for adults

Questions answered via online chat, phone, email or text

More information can be found on the Oshkosh Public Library’s website.