No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin, less than 6,000 results available

MONDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 66,196 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,537 or 12.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,962 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 11.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,066,040 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,132,236 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 329 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,599 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,327 or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 66,196 65,741 (+455) Active cases 8,537 (12.9%) 8,702 (13.2%) Recovered cases 56,602 (85.5%) 55,982 (85.2%) Negative cases 1,066,040 1,060,533 (+5,507) Patients hospitalized 329 337 (-8) COVID-19 patients in ICU 94 96 (-12) Hospital beds available 2,599 (23%) 2,426 Ever hospitalized 5,327 (8.1%) 5,304 (+23) COVID-19 deaths 1,039 (1.6%) 1,039 (+0)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/17/2020 Negative as of 8/17/2020 Deaths as of 8/17/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/17/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/17/2020 Adams 94 2,878 2 468.3 2% Ashland 30 1,858 1 190.9 3% Barron 328 6,625 3 724.8 1% Bayfield 37 2,187 1 246.8 3% Brown 4,505 54,076 55 1734.1 1% Buffalo 47 1,808 2 357.0 4% Burnett 28 1,792 1 183.5 4% Calumet 402 7,051 2 807.1 0% Chippewa 279 11,094 0 438.4 0% Clark 200 3,977 8 579.9 4% Columbia 291 10,642 2 510.9 1% Crawford 90 3,668 0 552.6 0% Dane 4,874 146,403 39 919.9 1% Dodge 942 17,512 5 1073.2 1% Door 118 4,839 3 430.0 3% Douglas 225 5,629 0 518.4 0% Dunn 142 6,043 0 319.1 0% Eau Claire 668 16,157 4 648.6 1% Florence 16 673 0 368.9 0% Fond du Lac 791 16,190 8 773.1 1% Forest 61 1,062 4 676.4 7% Grant 398 9,420 16 767.9 4% Green 220 5,430 1 596.8 0% Green Lake 63 2,692 0 335.9 0% Iowa 100 4,001 0 423.4 0% Iron 85 1,261 1 1487.3 1% Jackson 62 5,680 1 302.4 2% Jefferson 732 14,328 5 864.7 1% Juneau 152 6,534 1 575.3 1% Kenosha 2,792 30,775 60 1658.6 2% Kewaunee 143 2,709 2 702.4 1% La Crosse 973 19,152 1 825.6 0% Lafayette 172 2,556 0 1027.8 0% Langlade 74 2,495 1 386.1 1% Lincoln 73 3,544 0 262.1 0% Manitowoc 406 11,277 1 511.3 0% Marathon 703 15,668 12 519.7 2% Marinette 501 7,800 5 1235.9 1% Marquette 81 2,275 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,796 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 22,334 204,154 466 2340.6 2% Monroe 254 7,761 2 558.2 1% Oconto 290 6,466 1 772.2 0% Oneida 179 5,680 0 506.4 0% Outagamie 1,401 28,330 14 758.3 1% Ozaukee 784 13,730 18 888.0 2% Pepin 46 1,074 0 633.4 0% Pierce 247 5,344 4 593.7 2% Polk 143 6,580 2 329.9 1% Portage 470 9,830 0 665.7 0% Price 33 1,967 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,689 49,204 81 1887.9 2% Richland 38 3,121 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,494 26,755 26 923.5 2% Rusk 23 1,487 1 162.2 4% Sauk 513 15,376 3 806.7 1% Sawyer 113 3,379 0 690.3 0% Shawano 221 6,892 0 538.9 0% Sheboygan 850 17,481 8 737.8 1% St. Croix 544 11,705 6 618.8 1% Taylor 78 2,078 2 383.2 3% Trempealeau 370 5,216 2 1256.9 1% Vernon 77 4,220 0 252.3 0% Vilas 74 3,049 0 342.7 0% Walworth 1,516 18,386 25 1471.7 2% Washburn 50 2,199 0 318.7 0% Washington 1,259 17,721 23 935.8 2% Waukesha 4,854 60,593 65 1216.9 1% Waupaca 531 8,398 16 1032.2 3% Waushara 128 5,544 1 530.8 1% Winnebago 1,288 30,168 19 758.0 1% Wood 381 10,595 2 520.0 1% Total 66,196 1,066,040 1,039 1145.6 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin