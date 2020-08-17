No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin, less than 6,000 results available

MONDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 66,196 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,537 or 12.9%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 5,962 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 11.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,066,040 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,132,236 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 329 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,599 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,327 or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|66,196
|65,741 (+455)
|Active cases
|8,537 (12.9%)
|8,702 (13.2%)
|Recovered cases
|56,602 (85.5%)
|55,982 (85.2%)
|Negative cases
|1,066,040
|1,060,533 (+5,507)
|Patients hospitalized
|329
|337 (-8)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|94
|96 (-12)
|Hospital beds available
|2,599 (23%)
|2,426
|Ever hospitalized
|5,327 (8.1%)
|5,304 (+23)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,039 (1.6%)
|1,039 (+0)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/17/2020
|Negative as of 8/17/2020
|Deaths as of 8/17/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/17/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/17/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,878
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,858
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|328
|6,625
|3
|724.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|37
|2,187
|1
|246.8
|3%
|Brown
|4,505
|54,076
|55
|1734.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|47
|1,808
|2
|357.0
|4%
|Burnett
|28
|1,792
|1
|183.5
|4%
|Calumet
|402
|7,051
|2
|807.1
|0%
|Chippewa
|279
|11,094
|0
|438.4
|0%
|Clark
|200
|3,977
|8
|579.9
|4%
|Columbia
|291
|10,642
|2
|510.9
|1%
|Crawford
|90
|3,668
|0
|552.6
|0%
|Dane
|4,874
|146,403
|39
|919.9
|1%
|Dodge
|942
|17,512
|5
|1073.2
|1%
|Door
|118
|4,839
|3
|430.0
|3%
|Douglas
|225
|5,629
|0
|518.4
|0%
|Dunn
|142
|6,043
|0
|319.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|668
|16,157
|4
|648.6
|1%
|Florence
|16
|673
|0
|368.9
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|791
|16,190
|8
|773.1
|1%
|Forest
|61
|1,062
|4
|676.4
|7%
|Grant
|398
|9,420
|16
|767.9
|4%
|Green
|220
|5,430
|1
|596.8
|0%
|Green Lake
|63
|2,692
|0
|335.9
|0%
|Iowa
|100
|4,001
|0
|423.4
|0%
|Iron
|85
|1,261
|1
|1487.3
|1%
|Jackson
|62
|5,680
|1
|302.4
|2%
|Jefferson
|732
|14,328
|5
|864.7
|1%
|Juneau
|152
|6,534
|1
|575.3
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,792
|30,775
|60
|1658.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|143
|2,709
|2
|702.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|973
|19,152
|1
|825.6
|0%
|Lafayette
|172
|2,556
|0
|1027.8
|0%
|Langlade
|74
|2,495
|1
|386.1
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,544
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|406
|11,277
|1
|511.3
|0%
|Marathon
|703
|15,668
|12
|519.7
|2%
|Marinette
|501
|7,800
|5
|1235.9
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,275
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,796
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,334
|204,154
|466
|2340.6
|2%
|Monroe
|254
|7,761
|2
|558.2
|1%
|Oconto
|290
|6,466
|1
|772.2
|0%
|Oneida
|179
|5,680
|0
|506.4
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,401
|28,330
|14
|758.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|784
|13,730
|18
|888.0
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,074
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|247
|5,344
|4
|593.7
|2%
|Polk
|143
|6,580
|2
|329.9
|1%
|Portage
|470
|9,830
|0
|665.7
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,967
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,689
|49,204
|81
|1887.9
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,121
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,494
|26,755
|26
|923.5
|2%
|Rusk
|23
|1,487
|1
|162.2
|4%
|Sauk
|513
|15,376
|3
|806.7
|1%
|Sawyer
|113
|3,379
|0
|690.3
|0%
|Shawano
|221
|6,892
|0
|538.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|850
|17,481
|8
|737.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|544
|11,705
|6
|618.8
|1%
|Taylor
|78
|2,078
|2
|383.2
|3%
|Trempealeau
|370
|5,216
|2
|1256.9
|1%
|Vernon
|77
|4,220
|0
|252.3
|0%
|Vilas
|74
|3,049
|0
|342.7
|0%
|Walworth
|1,516
|18,386
|25
|1471.7
|2%
|Washburn
|50
|2,199
|0
|318.7
|0%
|Washington
|1,259
|17,721
|23
|935.8
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,854
|60,593
|65
|1216.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|531
|8,398
|16
|1032.2
|3%
|Waushara
|128
|5,544
|1
|530.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,288
|30,168
|19
|758.0
|1%
|Wood
|381
|10,595
|2
|520.0
|1%
|Total
|66,196
|1,066,040
|1,039
|1145.6
|2%