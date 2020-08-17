No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin, less than 6,000 results available

MONDAY 8/16/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 66,196 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,537 or 12.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,962 test results available today, 7.6% were positive. Yesterday, 11.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,066,040 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,132,236 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 329 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in an ICU. A total of 2,599 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,327 or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,039 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases66,19665,741 (+455)
Active cases8,537 (12.9%)8,702 (13.2%)
Recovered cases56,602 (85.5%)55,982 (85.2%)
Negative cases1,066,0401,060,533 (+5,507)
Patients hospitalized329337 (-8)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9496 (-12)
Hospital beds available2,599 (23%)2,426
Ever hospitalized5,327 (8.1%)5,304 (+23)
COVID-19 deaths1,039 (1.6%)1,039 (+0)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/17/2020Negative as of 8/17/2020Deaths as of 8/17/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/17/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/17/2020
Adams942,8782468.32%
Ashland301,8581190.93%
Barron3286,6253724.81%
Bayfield372,1871246.83%
Brown4,50554,076551734.11%
Buffalo471,8082357.04%
Burnett281,7921183.54%
Calumet4027,0512807.10%
Chippewa27911,0940438.40%
Clark2003,9778579.94%
Columbia29110,6422510.91%
Crawford903,6680552.60%
Dane4,874146,40339919.91%
Dodge94217,51251073.21%
Door1184,8393430.03%
Douglas2255,6290518.40%
Dunn1426,0430319.10%
Eau Claire66816,1574648.61%
Florence166730368.90%
Fond du Lac79116,1908773.11%
Forest611,0624676.47%
Grant3989,42016767.94%
Green2205,4301596.80%
Green Lake632,6920335.90%
Iowa1004,0010423.40%
Iron851,26111487.31%
Jackson625,6801302.42%
Jefferson73214,3285864.71%
Juneau1526,5341575.31%
Kenosha2,79230,775601658.62%
Kewaunee1432,7092702.41%
La Crosse97319,1521825.60%
Lafayette1722,55601027.80%
Langlade742,4951386.11%
Lincoln733,5440262.10%
Manitowoc40611,2771511.30%
Marathon70315,66812519.72%
Marinette5017,80051235.91%
Marquette812,2751532.61%
Menominee261,7960567.80%
Milwaukee22,334204,1544662340.62%
Monroe2547,7612558.21%
Oconto2906,4661772.20%
Oneida1795,6800506.40%
Outagamie1,40128,33014758.31%
Ozaukee78413,73018888.02%
Pepin461,0740633.40%
Pierce2475,3444593.72%
Polk1436,5802329.91%
Portage4709,8300665.70%
Price331,9670244.60%
Racine3,68949,204811887.92%
Richland383,1214216.711%
Rock1,49426,75526923.52%
Rusk231,4871162.24%
Sauk51315,3763806.71%
Sawyer1133,3790690.30%
Shawano2216,8920538.90%
Sheboygan85017,4818737.81%
St. Croix54411,7056618.81%
Taylor782,0782383.23%
Trempealeau3705,21621256.91%
Vernon774,2200252.30%
Vilas743,0490342.70%
Walworth1,51618,386251471.72%
Washburn502,1990318.70%
Washington1,25917,72123935.82%
Waukesha4,85460,593651216.91%
Waupaca5318,398161032.23%
Waushara1285,5441530.81%
Winnebago1,28830,16819758.01%
Wood38110,5952520.01%
Total66,1961,066,0401,0391145.62%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

