Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes after members test positive for COVID-19

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Noah’s Ark Waterpark is temporarily closing after two team members test positive for COVID-19.

Noah’s Ark announced on Saturday they will not be opening the waterpark until further notice to ensure the safety of both staff and guests.

Noah’s Ark staff share, “The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible.”

Officials add they are working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time.

