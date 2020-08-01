Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes after members test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Noah’s Ark Waterpark is temporarily closing after two team members test positive for COVID-19.

Noah’s Ark announced on Saturday they will not be opening the waterpark until further notice to ensure the safety of both staff and guests.

Noah’s Ark staff share, “The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible.”

Officials add they are working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah