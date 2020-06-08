Noah’s Ark Waterpark opening with pre-entry temperature checks, limited capacity

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells is preparing to open for the season on Saturday, June 20. Visitors will notice new safety measures, including limiting capacity and pre-entry temperature checks.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Mark Whitfield. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Noah’s Ark.”

New safety measures being implemented at Noah’s Ark include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

Officials say Noah’s Ark will limit capacity in the park and on each pool, ride, slide, restaurant, and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards. Visitors will need to RSVP for they day they wish to visit, according to Noah’s Ark, and will have to have a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass. The parl says it will only sell tickets and Season Passes online – walk-up sales will not be available this summer.

Visitors will notice signage regarding social distancing as well as markers placed on the ground to encourage distancing.

All guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the waterpark. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit – or displaying any other symptoms related to coronavirus – will be denied entry.

Face masks will be required for all employees and guests, except children under three years of age. Guests will be required to remove their masks while swimming and on water attractions. Noah’s Ark employees may also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and/or face shields while performing select work activities.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added all around the park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations.

Noah’s Ark says all 2020 Season Passes now include the 2021 Season as a way to show appreciation to patrons’ patience and support.

Some attractions may open later than June 20, or not open at all this year, according to Noah’s Ark. The park will be open daily until Monday, September 7.

For more information on Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s plans for this summer, including the many new health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, visit Noah’s Ark’s website.

