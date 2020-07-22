Noodles & Co. requiring customers to wear masks

(WFRV) – Customers visiting Noodles & Company will now be required to wear face masks.

According to the restaurant chain, the decision was made as “a continued effort to support the already enhanced safety procedures.” The requirement affects all employees and customers as of July 22.

Noodles’ additional safety procedures include daily symptom checks for employees, frequent cleaning, plexiglass shield, and other adaptations.

Noodles isn’t the only company with a mask requirementBed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Fresh Thyme, and Aldi are among retailers who have enacted face covering requirements.

